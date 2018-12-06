Analysts Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $909.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $121.04. 1,566,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $307,728.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,681.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,096,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,811,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192,857 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,627,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,178,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,816,000 after purchasing an additional 691,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

