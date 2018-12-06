Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) to Post -$0.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 1,402.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,306. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $123.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

