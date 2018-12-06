Analysts Expect Atento SA (ATTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) will report sales of $430.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atento’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $426.12 million. Atento reported sales of $478.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Atento will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atento.

Get Atento alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barrington Research set a $12.00 price target on shares of Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atento from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atento in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 35.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 270.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Atento by 108.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,574 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATTO opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Atento has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $341.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.