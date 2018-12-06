Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $612.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. 1,315,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,955. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $40.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.