Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Sandra L. Figurski sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $121,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,608.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $324,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $567,406. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at $397,000.

Shares of HMN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. 774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,977. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

