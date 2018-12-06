Analysts Expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Host Hotels and Resorts reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 628.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,477 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 75.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 486,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 81.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth about $4,271,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,239. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

