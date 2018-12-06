Analysts Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Sailpoint Technologies reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 613.50. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

In other news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $347,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 7,981 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $194,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,981 shares of company stock worth $8,539,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,166,000 after buying an additional 1,436,925 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 940,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 49,837 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,530,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.