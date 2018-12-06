Analysts Set Energen Co. (EGN) PT at $79.17

Shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Energen in a research report on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Energen by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,176 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energen in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Energen in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energen in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Energen in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGN opened at $72.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.50. Energen has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Energen had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $380.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Energen will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

