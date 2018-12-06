Analysts Set EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Price Target at $17.17

EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EnLink Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $304,942.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 1,746.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLK traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $13.18. 46,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 439.33 and a beta of 2.09.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.