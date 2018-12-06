Analysts Set Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE) PT at $11.92

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rosehill Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Rosehill Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Rosehill Resources in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Harry Quarls bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Craig Owen bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,919.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 83,200 shares of company stock valued at $421,355 and sold 80,373 shares valued at $673,233. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rosehill Resources by 61.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the third quarter worth $110,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the third quarter worth $153,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the third quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the third quarter worth $583,000. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROSE traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $3.32. 105,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $156.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.26. Rosehill Resources has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $5.31. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. Rosehill Resources had a positive return on equity of 713.01% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rosehill Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.