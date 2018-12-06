Analysts Set Trex Company Inc (TREX) PT at $39.00

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TREX shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get Trex alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.16. 1,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,293. Trex has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.