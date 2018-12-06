Analysts Set Trivago NV – (TRVG) PT at $6.83

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.75. 22,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of -0.24. Trivago has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.60 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trivago by 37.5% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Trivago by 123.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago during the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

