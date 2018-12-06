Analysts Set Twitter Inc (TWTR) Target Price at $33.86

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. MED upgraded Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Twitter stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,309,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $116,966.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $182,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,739,631 shares of company stock valued at $238,669,464. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Twitter by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

