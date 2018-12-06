Analyzing 2050 Motors (ETFM) and Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

2050 Motors (OTCMKTS:ETFM) and Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get 2050 Motors alerts:

2050 Motors has a beta of -2.12, indicating that its share price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estee Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of 2050 Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Estee Lauder Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. 2050 Motors does not pay a dividend. Estee Lauder Companies pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Estee Lauder Companies has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares 2050 Motors and Estee Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2050 Motors N/A N/A -2,273.51% Estee Lauder Companies 8.48% 38.29% 14.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 2050 Motors and Estee Lauder Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2050 Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A Estee Lauder Companies 0 5 18 0 2.78

Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus price target of $146.24, indicating a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Estee Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Estee Lauder Companies is more favorable than 2050 Motors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 2050 Motors and Estee Lauder Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2050 Motors N/A N/A -$1.18 million N/A N/A Estee Lauder Companies $13.68 billion 3.72 $1.11 billion $4.51 31.07

Estee Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than 2050 Motors.

Summary

Estee Lauder Companies beats 2050 Motors on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

2050 Motors Company Profile

2050 Motors, Inc., a development stage company, intends to import, market, and sell electric automobiles in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United States Territories, and Peru. Its product is e-Go EV, a lightweight carbon fiber electric vehicle. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under the brand names of Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Ojon, Smashbox, RODIN olio lusso, FLIRT!, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, and Too Faced. In addition, it operates as a licensee for fragrances and/or cosmetics sold under the Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Kiton, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Dr. Andrew Weil, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, and Tory Burch brand names. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries, pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; e-commerce Websites; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for 2050 Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2050 Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.