Analyzing Digital China (DCHIF) and Top Image Systems (TISA)

Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) and Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Digital China and Top Image Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital China N/A N/A N/A Top Image Systems -20.38% -43.74% -18.91%

Risk & Volatility

Digital China has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Image Systems has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital China and Top Image Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital China $1.58 billion 0.54 $50.14 million N/A N/A Top Image Systems $29.67 million 0.47 -$6.58 million ($0.37) -2.05

Digital China has higher revenue and earnings than Top Image Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Top Image Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Digital China and Top Image Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital China 0 0 0 0 N/A Top Image Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Top Image Systems has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Given Top Image Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Top Image Systems is more favorable than Digital China.

Summary

Digital China beats Top Image Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. It operates in three segments: DCITS, Supply Chain Services, and New Business. The company offers proprietary software, services, cloud computing, and big data analysis with the strategy of integrating [email protected] city and [email protected] agriculture. It also provides intermediary and backstage logistics services for corporate customers, e-commerce platforms, branded service providers, and individuals; and [email protected] city services for city administrators, enterprises, and citizens based on the urban information management center, integrated citizen service platform, integrated enterprise service platform, and integrated city administration platform, as well as financial services, such as financing, factoring, leasing, guarantee, etc. to third party customers. In addition, the company offers logistics, finance lease, data integration and management software sale, systems integration, application software development, maintenance and outsourcing, consultancy and training, financial specialized equipment sale, surveying service software, and network optimization services. Further, it holds trademarks; and develops and constructs science and technology parks. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Top Image Systems

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems. The company's products integrate information regardless of the source and format of the data, such as invoices, purchase orders, checks, freight and shipping bills, and others. Its solutions deliver the extracted data to applications comprising document and content management, enterprise resource planning, or customer relationship management. The company develops and markets its software solutions to a range of customers that automatically classifies, recognizes, and understands data processed into the organization systems. It processes, validates, and integrates data into ERP, CRM, and workflow systems. Its eFLOW Unified Content platform solution performs business-critical key data capture, lying within incoming documents, such as paper forms, eForms, fax, image files, microfiche, and electronic. The company serves end-user customers, value-added resellers, distributors, and system integrators. Top Image Systems Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

