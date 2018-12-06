Analyzing Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) and Pinnacle Bancshares (PCLB)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Pinnacle Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $221.59 million 3.27 $51.56 million $3.68 13.89 Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 2.68 $2.29 million N/A N/A

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Southern Bancorp and Pinnacle Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Southern Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Pinnacle Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 26.65% 12.81% 1.39% Pinnacle Bancshares 25.28% 9.71% 1.12%

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans. As of October 17, 2018, it operated 99 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, and Nebraska; and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Omaha, Nebraska, as well as in Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Pinnacle Bancshares

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

