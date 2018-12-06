Analyzing Merriman (MERR) and TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) and TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of TD Ameritrade shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Merriman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of TD Ameritrade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Merriman and TD Ameritrade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A TD Ameritrade 1 4 15 0 2.70

TD Ameritrade has a consensus price target of $63.64, suggesting a potential upside of 23.93%. Given TD Ameritrade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TD Ameritrade is more favorable than Merriman.

Profitability

This table compares Merriman and TD Ameritrade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merriman N/A N/A N/A TD Ameritrade 27.02% 24.54% 4.97%

Volatility & Risk

Merriman has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD Ameritrade has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TD Ameritrade pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Merriman does not pay a dividend. TD Ameritrade pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TD Ameritrade has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merriman and TD Ameritrade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TD Ameritrade $5.45 billion 5.35 $1.47 billion $3.34 15.37

TD Ameritrade has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Summary

TD Ameritrade beats Merriman on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merriman

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. The company also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 6,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade Education, which allows investor education for stocks, options, income investing, and portfolio management; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning that offers investment consulting and planning services; Selective Portfolios, an advisory service, which develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. that enables retail investors in Singapore to trade the U.S. markets; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services, which provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. In addition, it offers various retail brokerage products and services, such as common and preferred stocks; ETFs; options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

