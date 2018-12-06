Analyzing Nabors Industries (NBR) & Petroteq Energy (PQEFF)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

This table compares Nabors Industries and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -19.25% -14.21% -5.06% Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nabors Industries and Petroteq Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 0 4 11 0 2.73 Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus price target of $8.96, indicating a potential upside of 193.82%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Nabors Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nabors Industries and Petroteq Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $2.57 billion 0.43 -$546.81 million ($1.63) -1.87 Petroteq Energy N/A N/A -$7.94 million N/A N/A

Petroteq Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Nabors Industries has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nabors Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Petroteq Energy does not pay a dividend. Nabors Industries pays out -14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nabors Industries has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Petroteq Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services. It also provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that offers data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rig's real-time performance and provides daily reporting for drilling operations; and DrillSmart software that allows the drilling system to adapt operating parameters and drilling conditions. In addition, the company offers measurement while drilling (MWD) systems and services, such as AccuMP mud pulse MWD system, which is designed to address the various MWD reliability issues; AccuWave collar mounted Electromagnetic MWD system that addresses the needs of the land market through the technology and design techniques; and Nabors' AccuSteer Measurement While Drilling (M/LWD) Suite, which is a premier dynamics evaluation MWD system for performance drilling with integrated advanced geosteering measurements. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment. As of December 31, 2017, the company marketed approximately 407 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 20 other countries worldwide; and 38 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds interests in the TMC Mineral lease on the Asphalt Ridge property located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Studio City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.