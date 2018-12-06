Analyzing Orion Energy Systems (OESX) and Sql Technologies C (SQFL)

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) and Sql Technologies C (OTCMKTS:SQFL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Sql Technologies C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems -13.52% -36.26% -19.02% Sql Technologies C -188.87% N/A -97.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Sql Technologies C shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Orion Energy Systems has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sql Technologies C has a beta of -2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 342% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orion Energy Systems and Sql Technologies C, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sql Technologies C 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus price target of $1.43, suggesting a potential upside of 95.21%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than Sql Technologies C.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Sql Technologies C’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems $60.30 million 0.36 -$13.12 million ($0.38) -1.92 Sql Technologies C $7.70 million 21.60 -$26.71 million N/A N/A

Orion Energy Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sql Technologies C.

Summary

Orion Energy Systems beats Sql Technologies C on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products, including Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides an array of smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand or procured from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly; and through independent sales agencies and distributors, and energy service companies and electrical contractors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Sql Technologies C Company Profile

SQL Technologies Corp. manufactures and sells ceiling fans and lighting fixtures to large retailers under the General Electric brand through retail and online sales. The company was formerly known as Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp. and changed its name to SQL Technologies Corp. in August 2016. SQL Technologies Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.