Analyzing UTG (UTGN) & FGL (FG)

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) and FGL (NYSE:FG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get UTG alerts:

68.6% of FGL shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of FGL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTG and FGL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $28.73 million 3.64 $4.81 million N/A N/A FGL $1.72 billion 0.98 $41.00 million N/A N/A

FGL has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UTG and FGL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A FGL 0 3 3 0 2.50

FGL has a consensus target price of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 40.54%. Given FGL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FGL is more favorable than UTG.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and FGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 48.76% 26.40% 7.34% FGL 3.74% 7.49% 0.40%

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.