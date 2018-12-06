Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100,803 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 887,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 203,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 655,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,362,000 after purchasing an additional 63,321 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

NYSE DNB opened at $143.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.51 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

