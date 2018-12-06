Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,846,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,996,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in CBRE Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 254,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Barclays increased their target price on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

