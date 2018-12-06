Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $1,987,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $246,529.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $361,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,753 shares of company stock worth $12,826,784 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Shares of ABC opened at $87.61 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

