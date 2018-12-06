Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,815,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,070,000 after buying an additional 329,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,394,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,436,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,258,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,445,000 after buying an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 933,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,967,000 after buying an additional 342,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

LHO opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHO. ValuEngine upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LaSalle Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

