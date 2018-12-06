Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Shares Down 6.6% After Insider Selling

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) shares traded down 6.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $35.36 and last traded at $35.41. 1,276,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 631,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Specifically, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on Andeavor Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.56 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 219.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Shares Down 6.6% After Insider Selling” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/andeavor-logistics-andx-shares-down-6-6-after-insider-selling.html.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:ANDX)

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.