ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith Sells 21,573 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 21,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $377,096.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 905,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,263. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 502,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 10.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

