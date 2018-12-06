AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,345 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 22,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of AU opened at $10.50 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

