Anixter International (AXE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AXE. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Anixter International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

NYSE:AXE opened at $60.55 on Monday. Anixter International has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixter International will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anixter International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Anixter International by 19.6% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 61,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Anixter International in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anixter International by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Anixter International in the third quarter worth about $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

