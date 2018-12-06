Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Receives $21.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Antero Midstream GP to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter worth $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. 220,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,043. Antero Midstream GP has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 231.93%. The company had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Antero Midstream GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Antero Midstream GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,933.33%.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

