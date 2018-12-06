Apergy Corp (APY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apergy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,425,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,851,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apergy alerts:

Apergy stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.47. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Apergy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $316.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APY. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apergy in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Apergy Corp (APY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/apergy-corp-apy-shares-sold-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.