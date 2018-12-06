Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.38% of Apollo Global Management worth $26,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 482.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,214.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 815,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $23,846,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,056,117 shares of company stock valued at $58,704,506. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/apollo-global-management-llc-apo-shares-sold-by-janus-henderson-group-plc.html.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.