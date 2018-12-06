Apple (AAPL) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $205.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research increased their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $877.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 411,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $92,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,378,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,665,654,000 after acquiring an additional 261,384 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Apple by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

