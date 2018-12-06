Applied Visual Sciences (APVS) and Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Critical Contrast

Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) and Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Visual Sciences has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayside Technology Group has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Visual Sciences and Wayside Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A Wayside Technology Group 1.13% 14.10% 5.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Visual Sciences and Wayside Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Visual Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayside Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Wayside Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Wayside Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Visual Sciences and Wayside Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wayside Technology Group $449.38 million 0.11 $5.06 million N/A N/A

Wayside Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Visual Sciences.

Dividends

Wayside Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Applied Visual Sciences does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wayside Technology Group beats Applied Visual Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Visual Sciences Company Profile

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc., a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies. The company offers PinPoint, an intelligent computer-vision automated target recognition technology for the detection of guns, explosives, and other threat items contained in baggage in the airport environment or for building security applications; and Signature Mapping platform technology for use in the imaging field of diagnostic radiology and pathology. It also provides Signature Mapping Detection System, an automated hardware-software laboratory solution used to operate various infectious disease applications through multi-threaded detection algorithms. In addition, the company offers Signature Mapping Tuberculosis Detection software, an automated hardware and software technology platform; and Signature Mapping Breast Cancer Detection, a breast cancer detection solution. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and indirect distribution channels worldwide. The company was formerly known as Guardian Technologies International, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. in July 2010. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Leesburg, Virginia.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various publishers of software; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. markets its products through own Websites, local and online seminars, Webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. The company was formerly known as Programmer's Paradise, Inc. and changed its name to Wayside Technology Group, Inc. in August 2006. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

