Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Insider Acquires $23,800.00 in Stock

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) insider Marvin L. White acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 203,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,575.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of APVO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,657. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.85% and a negative net margin of 252.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 441,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 74,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 706,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,719 shares in the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

