Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) PT Raised to $30.00 at Wedbush

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 297.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Kendall purchased 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $80,295.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Maxwell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,650 shares of company stock worth $205,581 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

