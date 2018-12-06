Ardagh Group (ARD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.30

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 66272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $237.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 42,162 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ardagh Group (ARD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.30” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/ardagh-group-ard-hits-new-1-year-low-at-12-30.html.

About Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.