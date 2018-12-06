Ark Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Ark has a market cap of $33.91 million and approximately $509,024.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00009305 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, COSS and Cryptomate.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00050977 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000503 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000540 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 138,101,140 coins and its circulating supply is 106,851,140 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Bittrex, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

