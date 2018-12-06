ARK Web x.0 ETF (ARKW) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $52.72 on Thursday. ARK Web x.0 ETF has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $59.98.

