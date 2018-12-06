Ashford (AINC) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AINC. B. Riley upgraded Ashford from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ashford from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Ashford stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $106.00.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.89. The business had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 442.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 78.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 153.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 201.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

