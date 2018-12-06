Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $53,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,842,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $129.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $120.85 and a twelve month high of $143.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/assetmark-inc-grows-position-in-vanguard-mid-cap-growth-etf-vot.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.