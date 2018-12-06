AstraZeneca (AZN) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted AstraZeneca’s ranking:

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,927.44 ($77.45).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,052 ($79.08) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/astrazeneca-azn-earning-neutral-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.