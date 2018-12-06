At Home Group (HOME) Issues Earnings Results

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. At Home Group had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOME stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $86,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Francis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,597,008 shares of company stock valued at $152,207,453 over the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in At Home Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in At Home Group by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in At Home Group by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of At Home Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/at-home-group-home-issues-earnings-results.html.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.