Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Decreases Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in 3M were worth $66,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,652.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 161.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 221.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $202.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $181.98 and a twelve month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Decreases Position in 3M Co (MMM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/atlanta-capital-management-co-l-l-c-decreases-position-in-3m-co-mmm.html.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.