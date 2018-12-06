Atmos (ATMOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,064.00

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMOS) traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Atmos has a market cap of $690,064.00 and $1,064.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Atmos has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atmos alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00048704 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000858 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00018191 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos Profile

Atmos (CRYPTO:ATMOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,785,888 coins and its circulating supply is 100,785,888 coins. Atmos’ official message board is medium.com/@thenovusphere. Atmos’ official website is novusphere.io. Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere.

Buying and Selling Atmos

Atmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.