Atonomi Trading Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Ethfinex, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last week, Atonomi has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $829,316.00 and approximately $202,781.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.02776054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00141980 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00181037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.15 or 0.09678712 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,866,762 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

