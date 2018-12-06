Auroracoin (AUR) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00002655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, ISX and YoBit. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $2,906.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008948 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020949 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00282923 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017836 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000799 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 17,085,096 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.