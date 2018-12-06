Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €53.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

NDA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.96 ($77.87).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €44.80 ($52.09) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 52-week high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

