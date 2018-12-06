Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.32

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.32 and last traded at C$9.54, with a volume of 49075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

