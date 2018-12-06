AutoZone (AZO) Price Target Raised to $940.00 at Argus

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $818.00 to $940.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Stephens upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $846.77.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $880.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $590.76 and a 52-week high of $894.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 12.49%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 58.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total value of $2,241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total value of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.