AutoZone (AZO) Shares Up 6.7% After Earnings Beat

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $894.37 and last traded at $880.07. 947,370 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 305,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $824.46.

The company reported $13.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.00 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $975.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $850.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.71.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total value of $18,487,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total transaction of $2,241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 222.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in AutoZone by 197.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

